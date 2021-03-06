Athletic Bilbao vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Athletic Bilbao are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on Granada in an important match at the San Mames on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao have been a formidable force in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Granada have managed to exceed expectations this season and are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings. The away side edged Elche to a 2-1 victory last week and needs a similar result from this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao staged an excellent comeback against Levante earlier this week and are now in the Copa del Rey finals. The Basque giants have been a resurgent force under Marcelino and have a point to prove this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao and Granada and are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have managed seven victories apiece from a total of 17 games. The two sides have also played out three draws in the history of this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish outfits took place in September last year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Granada. Athletic Bilbao have improved over the past few months and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-D-L

Granada form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-D-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Inigo Martinez picked up a late red card in La Liga last weekend and will have to serve a suspension against Granada.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Inigo Martinez

Granada have a depleted squad

Granada

Neyder Lozano, Quini, Luis Milla, Carlos Neva, Alberto Soro, and Luis Suarez are injured at the moment and will be unavailable for this encounter. Maxime Gonalons and Jesus Vallejo are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Quini, Luis Milla, Carlos Neva, Alberto Soro, Luis Suarez

Doubtful: Maxime Gonalons, Jesus Vallejo, German Sanchez, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, Nehuen Perez, Dimitri Foulquier; Domingos Quina, Yan Eteki, Fede Vico; Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina, Kenedy

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been excellent in recent weeks and their lethal counter-attacks have left several Spanish opponents stunned this season. Marcelino has whipped his side into shape and will want his charges to prove their mettle this weekend.

Granada have pulled off a few upsets this season but will need to be at their best to obtain a positive result from this match. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Granada

