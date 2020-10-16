Athletic Bilbao vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Basque giants Athletic Bilbao take on Levante at the San Mames in an early kick-off on Sunday. Both teams are in the relegation zone at the moment and are in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

Levante are struggling at the moment and have won only one of their first four games. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid before the international break and are up against a stern challenge in this game.

Athletic Bilbao have also endured a miserable season so far and will need a string of victories to steer themselves away from the relegation zone. The home side lost to local rivals Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways against Levante.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a brilliant record against Levante and have won 15 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two sides. Levante have picked up only five victories against Athletic Bilbao and will have to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a 2-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Raul Garcia scored both goals for the Basque outfit on the day and will have to replicate his heroics against Levante this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Team News

Oscar de Marcos might not be fit for this game

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have a considerably long list of injuries and will have to do without Yuri and Kenan Kodro in this game. Oscar de Marcos, Ibai Gomez, and Peru Nolaskoain might also be sidelined and their involvement remains doubtful going into this game.

Injured: Yuri, Kenan Kodro

Doubtful: Oscar de Marcos, Ibai Gomez, Peru Nolaskoain

Suspended: None

Cheick Doukoure is currently injured

Levante

Cheick Doukoure remains sidelined with an injury and will not play a part in this game. Roger Marti and Ruben Rochina have regained their fitness and are likely to feature for Levante in this fixture.

Injured: Cheick Doukoure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia; Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

RDP ONLINE | Paco López: "Vamos a ver un #LevanteUD ambicioso en San Mamés".#AthleticLevante ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jv5IcEcvQG — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) October 16, 2020

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandes; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Ruben Rochina, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Jose Campana; Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a formidable squad but have failed to live up to expectations so far this season. The likes of Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams are yet to make an impact for the Basque outfit and will need to step up against Levante.

Levante have a robust defensive side and will be boosted by the return of Ruben Rochina this weekend. Athletic Bilbao have a potent attacking line-up, however, and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Levante

