Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Osasuna at the San Mames on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Osasuna are in 11th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid last weekend and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino. The Basque giants stunned Sevilla in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Osasuna and have won 12 games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed eight victories against Athletic Bilbao and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Osasuna. Athletic Bilbao were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-D

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-W

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Team News

Athletic Bilbao have a depleted squad

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain and Ander Capa are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match against Osasuna. Dani Garcia and Inigo Lekue have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Ander Capa, Dani Garcia, Inigo Lekue

Doubtful: Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Yuri Berchiche

Suspended: None

Chimy Avila is back for this game

Osasuna

Ruben Martinez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Jonathan Calleri and Manu Sanchez also have fitness concerns and are unlikely to be risked against Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

Injured: Ruben Martinez

Doubtful: Jonathan Calleri, Manu Sanchez

Suspended: Oier Sanjurjo

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Oscar De Marcos; Jon Morcillo, Mikel Vesga, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola, Javi Martinez; Kike Barja, Chimy Avila, Ruben Garcia

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. The Basque giants took the wind out of Sevilla's sails last weekend and can be a lethal team on their day.

Osasuna have a few issues to address and will want to arrest their recent slump this Saturday. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Osasuna

