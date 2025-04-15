Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Athletic Bilbao will invite Rangers to the San Mamés Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. The two sides met in the first leg in Glasgow last week, and that match ended in a closely contested goalless draw.

Bilbao returned to winning ways after three goalless draws on Sunday, recording a 3-1 home triumph over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. They conceded in the 37th minute, and substitute Oihan Sancet leveled the score in the 58th minute from the penalty spot. Nico Williams put Bilbao in the lead in the 80th minute, and Sancet completed his brace in stoppage time.

The visitors saw their winless streak extended to three games on Sunday, as they were held to a 2-2 away draw at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. They conceded twice in quick succession in the first half, and second-half goals from Hamza Igamane and Ianis Hagi helped them come back from two goals down.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice thus far, and they have been evenly matched in these meetings, with a win apiece.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, playing out four draws.

The Gers have won two of their last five games in all competitions, with both wins registered in their travels.

Athletic Bilbao have a 100% home record in the Europa League this season, keeping three clean sheets in five games.

Rangers have lost just one of their 10 away games in 2025, with that loss registered against Manchester United in the Europa League in January.

Notably, Bilbao have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games in all competitions and have failed to score in three games during that period.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Prediction

Zuri-Gorriak registered their first win of the month last week and will look to continue that run here. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions, recording five wins, and are strong favorites.

Ernesto Valverde will be without the services of defender Yuri Berchiche due to a calf injury. Iñaki Williams picked up a muscle injury in the league win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and is a major doubt.

The Gers played out their second consecutive draw last week and will look to return to winning ways here. They have won just one of their 14 away meetings against Spanish teams in UEFA competitions, which is a cause for concern. Notably, they have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five games.

Robin Pröpper was sent off in the first leg and will serve a suspension in this match. John Souttar is fit enough to start here, so he should be at the heart of the defense. Mohamed Diomande is also back after missing the first leg. Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo remain sidelined with injuries.

Bilbao have won their five Europa League home games this season while scoring 12 goals and should be able to make the most of their home advantage to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Rangers

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

