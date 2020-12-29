Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action as Real Sociedad take on local rivals Athletic Bilbao in an important clash at San Mames on Thursday. The two Basque giants have formidable squads and will want to celebrate New Year's Eve with a victory in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side held Unai Emery's Villarreal outfit to a 1-1 draw last week and will want to put in a similar effort in this match.

Real Sociedad enjoyed a brilliant start to their campaign but have now fallen behind Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race. La Real have suffered three consecutive defeats in the league and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have faced Real Sociedad on a total of 37 occasions in the recent past and have won 15 matches against their rivals in the league. Real Sociedad have managed 13 La Liga victories against Athletic Bilbao and will want to cut the deficit this week.

The previous game between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Portu scored the winning goal on the day and will have to play an important role in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-D-L

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 best midfielders in Serie A this year (2020)

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part against Real Sociedad this weekend. Athletic Bilbao have no other fitness concerns and will have to field their best eleven in this match.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adnan Januzaj is unavailable at the moment

Real Sociedad

Adnan Januzaj and Luca Sangalli are currently injured and have been ruled out for Real Sociedad this week. Asier Illaramendi, Miguel Angel Moya, and Joseba Zaldua are recovering from their injuries and remain doubtful ahead of this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Adnan Januzaj, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Asier Illaramendi, Miguel Angel Moya, Joseba Zaldua

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga; Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad are in the middle of a slump at the moment and cannot afford another slip-up this week. The away side has a strong squad and the likes of Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal, and David Silva will have to step up to the plate in this match.

Athletic Bilbao have Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain in their ranks and can potentially trouble Real Sociedad in this match. La Real have been unplayable at their best this season, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Sociedad

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 best forwards in the Premier League this year (2020)