Athletic Bilbao vs SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend with an intriguing Basque derby as Athletic Bilbao take on SD Eibar at the San Mames on Saturday. The two rivals have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

SD Eibar are in 19th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are likely to face an intense relegation battle in the coming months. The Basque side suffered a 3-1 defeat against ten-man Villarreal last week and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Marcelino this season and will be intent on securing a victory in this game. Los Leones played out a 0-0 stalemate with Celta Vigo in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs SD Eibar Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against SD Eibar and have won seven games out of a total of 15 matches played between the two teams. SD Eibar have managed only one victory against Athletic Bilbao and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Basque rivals took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. SD Eibar gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to get one over their rivals this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-D-D

SD Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-D

Athletic Bilbao vs SD Eibar Team News

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Inigo Martinez has completed his four-match ban and will likely return to the team against Eibar this weekend.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SD Eibar

Pedro Bigas is nursing an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Yoshinori Muto, Cote, and Rober Correa are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: Yoshinori Muto, Cote, Rober Correa

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs SD Eibar Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Rafa Soarez, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Alejandro Pozo; Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito, Pape Diop, Pedro Leon, Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia

Athletic Bilbao vs SD Eibar Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been in excellent form under Marcelino but will have to add a modicum of consistency to their game to finish in the top half of the table. The Basque giants have drawn three of their last five games and will need to regain their cutting edge in the final third.

SD Eibar have struggled to impose themselves this season and face a stern challenge against their local rivals. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 SD Eibar

