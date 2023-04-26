Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Sevilla take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Thursday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Andalusian giants edged Villarreal to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque outfit defeated Almeria by a 2-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 26 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 19 victories.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last three matches against Sevilla in La Liga and last failed to win four consecutive league games against the Andalusians in 2010.

After a run of nine victories on the trot against Sevilla in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have lost two of their last three matches against the Andalusians in the competition.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last six games away from home against teams from the Basque region in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last three such games.

Athletic Bilbao have lost each of their last four games at home in La Liga on Thursdays and have failed to find the back of the net in their last three such matches.

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and have managed to build an air of resurgence around the club. The Andalusians are active in the Europa League and will be intent on a top-half finish in the La Liga table this season.

Athletic Bilbao have been inconsistent in recent weeks but have a good home record against their opponents this week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

