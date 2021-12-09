Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another set of La Liga matches this weekend as they take on Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Basque outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Getafe last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have been excellent this season. The Andalusians edged Villarreal to a 1-0 victory in their previous league game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 19 out of 38 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed 16 victories against Athletic Bilbao and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Sevilla squandered a number of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-D-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-W

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain, Dani Vivian, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Inigo Martinez served his suspension against Real Madrid and will be available for selection.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche, Asier Villalibre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Alejandro Gomez has recovered from his knock and will be included in the squad this weekend. Suso, Jesus Navas, and Youssef En-Nesyri are still injured, however, and will be sidelined on Saturday.

Injured: Jesus Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso

Doubtful: Erik Lamela

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Nico Williams; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Gonzalo Montiel; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Alejandro Gomez; Rafa Mir

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have grown in stature under Julen Lopetegui this year and could potentially mount a title challenge this season. The Andalusian giants have built an excellent squad and will be intent on stepping up to the plate this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to be more consistent to qualify for European competition. Sevilla have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Sevilla

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi