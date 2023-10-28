Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Che eased past Cadiz by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 19 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 15 victories.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Valencia in La Liga and could achieve their longest such run in the competition since the turn of the century.

Valencia are unbeaten in seven of their last 10 matches away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have played out six draws during this period - more than any other team in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches at home against Valencia in La Liga and could set a club record in this regard in the competition this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on cementing their place in Europe in the coming months. Los Leones have excellent young players at their disposal and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Valencia have managed to complete their transition and are in impressive form going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Valencia

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Oihan Sancet to score - Yes