Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with an impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Levante in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Basque outfit stunned Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 19 of the 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 12 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last 10 matches against Valencia but are unbeaten in their last four games against Los Che.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last four matches against Valencia in La Liga at home - their longest winless run against the away side since 1992.

Valencia have won only one of their last nine away games against teams from the Basque country in La Liga, with their previous victory coming against Real Sociedad in 2020.

Athletic Bilbao have won their last two matches in La Liga and have failed to secure three consecutive victories in the competition since 2019.

Valencia have won only 10 of their 34 league games this season - their second-lowest tally at this stage of the season in their last 34 La Liga campaigns.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and have come into their own this month. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have shouldered plenty of responsibility this season and will need to step up yet again this weekend.

Valencia have struggled to meet expectations in recent years and are facing a daunting rebuild in the coming months. Athletic Bilbao have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Valencia

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

