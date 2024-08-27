Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Athletic Bilbao will welcome Valencia to the San Mamés Stadium in La Liga on Wednesday. Both teams have endured winless starts to their league campaigns and will look to register their first win of the season here.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe in their campaign opener and their poor form continued last week as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Barcelona. Oihan Sancet scored for the second game on the trot, equalizing from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute, but Robert Lewandowski scored the winner for Barcelona in the second half.

The visitors suffered a 2-1 loss to Barcelona in their campaign opener, giving up a one-goal lead. Hugo Duro scored in the 44th minute but Lewandowski's brace helped the Catalan side register a comeback win.

Valencia met Celta Vigo last week and again gave away their one-goal lead to suffer a 3-1 away loss. Diego López, who had assisted in the campaign opener, scored in the 14th minute but Celta scored twice in the first half to complete their comeback.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 195 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors leading 75-71 in wins and 49 games ending in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their league meetings against the hosts last season with a win and a draw.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last 19 home games in La Liga, recording 12 wins.

Valencia's 1-0 home win last season was their first league win against Bilbao since 2019.

The visitors are winless in their last nine games in La Liga, suffering seven losses.

Bilbao have suffered just one loss in their last 14 home meetings against the visitors in all competitions, with eight games ending in draws.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Prediction

Zuri-gorriak have scored one goal each in their two league games thus far and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last 23 home games in all competitions and are strong favorites.

Nico Williams is a doubt for this match after picking up a thigh injury against Barcelona. Unai Simón, Aitor Paredes, and Ruiz de Galarreta remain sidelined with injuries for Ernesto Valverde.

Los Ches have also scored one goal each in their two league games thus far though they have conceded five goals. They are on a nine-game winless run in the league, which is a cause for concern.

Jose Gaya, Jaume Domenech, and Mouctar Diakhaby are long-term absentees while Fran Pérez and Sergi Canós face late fitness tests.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams at San Mames have produced fewer than 2.5 goals with six games ending in draws. With that in mind and considering their current form, another draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Valencia

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Oihan Sancet to score or assist any time - Yes

