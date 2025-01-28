Athletic Bilbao vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Athletic Bilbao will entertain Viktoria Plzen at the San Mamés Stadium in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts are in third place in the standings and are assured of a place in the knockout-round playoffs. Plzen have three wins and are in 11th place in the standings. They need a win to book a direct berth into the round of 16 while Bilbao can move to the round of 16 even after a draw.

Lehoiak have seen a drop in form recently and have won just one of their last five games. They suffered a 4-1 away loss to Besiktas in the Europa League last week and their winless run continued in La Liga, as they played to a goalless draw against Leganes on Sunday.

The visitors played their first competitive game of the year last week and registered a comfortable 2-0 home win over Anderlecht in the Europa League. Lukáš Červ and Prince Kwabena Adu scored in the first half, with Matěj Vydra providing assists for both goals.

Trending

Athletic Bilbao vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Bilbao have met Czech teams five times thus far, with four meetings coming against Sparta Prague. They have registered one win while suffering two losses.

The visitors have locked horns against Spanish sides 11 times, recording two wins.

Athletic Bilbao have a 100% home record in the Europa League this season while keeping three clean sheets.

Viktoria Plzen are unbeaten in their travels in the Europa League, with two of the three games ending in draws.

Both teams have scored 12 goals in seven games in the Europa League this season. Bilbao have the better defensive record, conceding three fewer goals (6).

Athletic Bilbao vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Zuri-Gorriak have lost three of their last five games, including their first defeat of the Europa League campaign last week. They have lost just one of their last 12 home games across all competitions while recording eight wins and will look to build on that form.

Álvaro Djaló was injured against Besiktas last week and is back in training. Oihan Sancet started from the bench against Leganes and Ernesto Valverde is expected to include the midfielder in the starting XI here. Iñaki Williams and Nico Williams are expected to start on the flanks.

Viktoria Plzen have lost one of their last 10 games while recording eight wins. They have scored two goals apiece in four of their last five games in the Europa League and will look to build on that form.

Bilbao are yet to concede at home in the Europa League this season and should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Viktoria Plzen

Athletic Bilbao vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow Cards - Over/Under 4.5 Yellow cards - Under 4.5 yellow cards

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback