Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Villarreal take on Athletic Bilbao in an important fixture at the San Mames on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino this year. The Basque giants thrashed Cadiz by a 4-0 margin last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Villarreal are fighting for a top-four spot at the moment and have plenty of work to do in the next few weeks. The Yellow Submarines suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against Real Betis in their previous game and will want to bounce back on Sunday.

#UEL | Fer Niño's got a knack for taking his chances! ✨👌https://t.co/BeKKz3RjbR — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) February 19, 2021

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 17 matches out of a total of 23 games played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed 13 victories against Villarreal and will want to step up to the plate in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Inaki Williams found the back of the net on the day and will want to make his mark on this game.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-W-L

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Raul Garcia served his suspension against Valencia last weekend and will be back in the squad for this fixture.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paco Alcacer is back for this game

Villarreal

Advertisement

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze, Francis Coquelin, and Mario Gaspar in this match. Manu Trigueros served his suspension against Real Betis and is available against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze, Mario Gaspar, Francis Coquelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

🏟️ @LaLigaEN will be back at San Mamés on Sunday (21:00 CET).



📸 The Lions are gearing up for #AthleticVillarreal#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/56YRsGBonq — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) February 19, 2021

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Jaume Costa; Moi Gomez, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Yeremi Pino, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have improved under Unai Emery this season but their recent slump will be a cause for concern. The Yellow Submarines are missing several key players at the moment and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have been excellent under Marcelino and are likely to set up on the counter in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Villarreal

Also Read: Barcelona vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21