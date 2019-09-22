Atletico Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo: 3 reasons why Los Rojiblancos failed to win | LaLiga 2019/20

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Atletico Madrid hosted Celta Vigo in LaLiga's matchday 5 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and both sides were forced to take one point each. Atletico will feel more aggrieved about the draw as they dominated the game, especially in the final third. Celta Vigo will be glad for a draw against their much stronger opponents, as they now steer clear of the relegation zone, with five points from five games.

The match began in much earnest with pundits and football lovers rooting for Atletico Madrid to take the win and come back from their hard loss last match against Real Sociedad. However, it was not to be as both sides saw the entertaining game end without a single goal.

While there were no goals, there were some notable moments during the game which certainly had an effect on the eventual outcome.

Early in the game - the second minute - a Kieran Trippier free-kick from the left wing found the head of Atletico defender Felipe in the six-yard box. However, the 30-year-old's header was powered straight into the middle of the goal, and Blanco pushed it over the bar.

28 minutes in, 18-year-old Renan Lodi also threatened to score a powerful shot from beyond 18 yards. However, Blanco was in place to punch the ball away. The resulting corner gave Atletico a major chance to open the scoring, but once again, Blanco held his ground. An unmarked Felix met a poorly headed ball inside the six yard box at the far post, but his weak attempt was pushed away by the Celta keeper.

Celta Vigo got their major opportunity in the 74th minute as the game neared its end. Santi Mina drove down the the left wing, dribbled past his marker, and laid a sumptuous pass through four Atleti players to find substitute Brais Mendez. However, Jan Oblak was prepared for the ball and parried Mendez's away. Mendez took on the rebound but only hit the side netting.

A Renan Lodi chance late in the game only passed the far post by mere inches, and it did nothing to change the scoreline.

All in all, there were loads of opportunities, with Los Rojiblancos taking most of them, but unfortunately, they failed to make them count, and ended up with a draw at home.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Atletico failed to win this game:

#3 Atletico Madrid wasted a lot of chances

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Los Rojiblancos had 20 shots on goal, but most of them were rather inconsequential. While keeping just five on target, two of those well targeted shots were feeble attempts at goal that Celta Vigo keeper Blanco could easily pick up.

Left back Renan Lodi was one of the most accurate Atletico players in the final third. With only two shots on goal, he hit one on target. This was much better than both Atletico strikers Angel Correa and Diego Costa, who managed four shots on goal with none on target.

In fact, apart from Kieran Trippier, both strikers were the only players in Atletico's starting lineup who managed at least a shot on goal but none on target.

