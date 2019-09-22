Atletico Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo: 4 Talking Points

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 // 22 Sep 2019, 01:51 IST

A frustrating night for Atletico's forwards

The lack of goals in this Atletico Madrid team is really starting to show as they were kept at bay by a well organised Celta Vigo. The home side began the game well, but Celta found their footing about 20 minutes into the first half.

Atleti lacked the zip and creativity in the final third to unlock this Celta defence. The same could probably be said of the Celta team, except they created a couple of clear scoring opportunities, which is more than what can be said about this Atletico attack.

Ruben Blanco was definitely the busier goalkeeper and made some spectacular saves but they were largely from long-range attempts or set-pieces. Had it not been for Blanco, Atletico might well have been top of the table. As it stands, Atletico move up to 10 points while Celta move up to 5.

Correa makes a bid for starting berth

Correa provided a different dynamic in attack for Atletico

Picture a more tenacious Antoine Griezmann, imagine he's Argentine, probably a shade less skilful and needs to work on his shooting, but Angel Correa fits the bill. He's probably the closest Griezmann replacement Atleti have on their roster at the moment.

The new boy Joao Felix was billed as the Antoine Griezmann replacement because of the sheer amount of money Atletico shelled out for him. But Angel Correa could be a more fitting player in that role with Felix playing out wide as he did against Celta Vigo.

Correa provided more balance to the team contributing in midfield, receiving the ball to feet in advanced areas and turning to run at the opposition defence and showing some good movement around the box. Over the course of the season, Atleti may be glad that his move to AC Milan didn't go through.

