×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen - 3 Reasons Why Atleti salvaged a hard-fought victory | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
85   //    23 Oct 2019, 01:15 IST

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League
Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid hosted Bayer Leverkusen at the Wanda Metropolitano as they aimed to take a major step towards qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Diego Simeone's side weren't at their best but they salvaged a hard-fought victory against a resilient Leverkusen side, courtesy of a header from substitute Alvaro Morata.

Teenage sensation Joao Felix was missing for Atleti after picking up an injury against Valencia and the Rojiblancos lacked cohesion up front in his absence.

Jose Gimenez was withdrawn in the opening exchanges of the game with a hamstring problem and Mario Hermoso took his place in the heart of the defence. The Spaniard impressed since coming on and looked assured at the back, alongside fellow new signing Felipe.

Atleti struggled to create clear-cut chances and were made to wait till the 78th minute for the opener, as Renan Lodi's inch-perfect cross was turned in by substitute Alvaro Morata.

The Brazilian full-back was one of the standout players of the game as he contributed to both phases of play. Aside from being resolute defensively, Lodi also supplied the match-winning assist and the 22-year-old produced one of his best performances since his move to the Spanish capital.

As Leverkusen came to the Wanda Metropolitano and refused to sit back, let's look at three reasons why the Rojiblancos registered a hard-fought victory in the Champions League.

#1 Diego Simeone's substitutions did the trick in a cagey encounter

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League
Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League

As Atletico looked lacklustre upfront, Simeone decided to freshen things up and introduced Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata to turn the tides in his favour.

Advertisement

The pair looked lively since coming on and the home side grabbed a grip on the game in the closing stages.

Lemar added some much-needed energy from the wings and Atleti looked more threatening since his introduction. Morata, on the other hand, produced the most decisive moment of the game as his header from Lodi's inch-perfect ball led to the opening goal of the game.

In a game that came down to the finest of margins, Simeone's substitutes produced the trick for him as the Rojiblancos took a major step towards qualification to the knockout stages.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Atletico Madrid Football Bayer Leverkusen Football Diego Costa Alvaro Morata Diego Simeone
Advertisement
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT SHA DIN
2 - 2
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT ATL BAY
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen
81' MAN ATA
5 - 1
 Manchester City vs Atalanta
82' JUV LOK
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moskva
81' CLU PSG
0 - 4
 Brugge vs PSG
81' GAL REA
0 - 1
 Galatasaray vs Real Madrid
82' TOT CRV
5 - 0
 Tottenham vs Crvena Zvezda
90' OLY BAY
2 - 3
 Olympiakos Piraeus vs Bayern München
Today RB- ZEN 10:25 PM RB Leipzig vs Zenit
Today AJA CHE 10:25 PM Ajax vs Chelsea
Tomorrow BEN OLY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow INT BOR 12:30 AM Internazionale vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow SLA BAR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Barcelona
Tomorrow LIL VAL 12:30 AM Lille vs Valencia
Tomorrow SAL NAP 12:30 AM Salzburg vs Napoli
Tomorrow GEN LIV 12:30 AM Genk vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us