Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia: 3 reasons why Los Colchoneros drew the match | LaLiga 2019/2020

Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Feature
25   //    19 Oct 2019, 23:31 IST

Atletico and Valencia played out a 1-1 stalemate in LaLiga
LaLiga action resumed after the international break and the biggest fixture of the weekend took place at the Wanda Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid hosted Valencia.

The home side came into the fixture off the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Real Valladolid, and with Barcelona having sent a statement of intent with a convincing 3-0 victory over Eibar earlier in the day, Diego Simeone would have sought to mastermind a victory over Los Che.

However, Atletico Madrid, after holding a one-goal lead for almost 50 minutes of the game seemed set for another routine 1-0 victory, but an 82nd-minute goal by Dani Parejo ensured both sides had a share of the spoils.

The stalemate has dampened Atletico's title hopes and here, we shall be highlighting three reasons why Atletico Madrid failed to win Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano.

#3 Profligacy in front of goal from their front two

Morata missed a number of notable chances
Heading into the clash with Valencia, Atletico Madrid had not scored in three of their previous five fixtures and while they might have a reputation of being defensively sturdy, their cause has not been helped by the poor form of their strikers.

Alvaro Morata has not found the back of the net since netting the winner against Getafe on matchday one, while Diego Costa had scored just once in the last eight months for Los Colchoneros.

These are poor returns for top strikers at a club the size of Atletico Madrid and in the game against Valencia, they were made to pay for their profligacy.

Chance after chance was squandered by the pair and even though Diego Costa got his second goal of the season from the penalty spot, it took nothing away from his below-par display and his non-celebration was indicative of his disappointment.

A one-goal lead is never a comfortable scoreline for any team, even one as defensively sound as Atletico Madrid and Simeone was agitated when chance after chance went begging for the home side to confirm the result.

As it happened, they failed to do so and Parejo's late equalizer punished Atletico for their profligacy but they have no one but themselves to blame for failing to take their chances.

