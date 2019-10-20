Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia: 3 Talking Points as Valencia hold off Simeone's men | LaLiga 2019-20

Diego Costa in action for Atletico Madrid

It was a cracking game at the Wanda Metropolitano as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid hosted Valencia.

The hosts were in control for much of the game, especially in the first half, as they dominated the final third, sending shots incessantly at the Valencia goal. However, they met with stiff resistance, with Los Che's rearguard standing firm.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 36th minute, as Denis Cheryshev is adjudged to have handled the ball in his penalty area. Diego Costa stepped up to the plate, cooly sending the ball past Jasper Cillessen from the spot. Atleti had the advantage at halftime.

After the break, the visitors took the fight to Atletico Madrid, as Los Che missed a couple of gilt-edged chances. The visitors, however, were handed a fortuitous numerical advantage in the game, as Atletico Madrid was reduced to ten men due to a Joao Felix injury in the 80th minute. Two minutes later, Los Che drew level, thanks to a delightful freekick by Daniel Parejo from 25 yards.

In this article, we discuss a few talking points from the matchup.

#1 Atletico Madrid continues to flounder in front of goal

Diego Simeone - Atletico Madrid manager

The capital club has been somewhat tame in front of goal this season, and the trend continued in this game. Diego Simeone's men had a lot of the ball in this contest, and the likes of Joao Felix and Diego Costa peppered the Valencia penalty area with lots of attempts.

However, the bulk of those shots were not on target, as Jasper Cillessen delightfully witnessed one too many Atleti shots zip harmlessly past his goalmouth.

Simeone's charges had a total of 15 shots in this game, with a paltry 3 on target. That's certainly not good enough, especially with the stellar talent Atleti has upfront. Their thrifty nature in front of goal this season has seen them draw one too many games, and this was Atleti's 4th draw in their last 5 LaLiga outings.

In their last 6 matches, Atleti has only managed to score 3 goals, with just a single win in that sequence of games. Simeone's men continue to lose ground on the league table.

