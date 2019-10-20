Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia: 3 Players who were poor and 2 who impressed | La Liga 2019/20

Club Atletico de Madrid v Valencia CF - La Liga

Atletico Madrid and Valencia shared the spoils after a highly entertaining clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday as a Dani Parejo free-kick denied the hosts a much-awaited win at home.

Los Rojiblancos headed into the game with the hopes of ending a run of consecutive home games without scoring and winning. While they were finally able to find the back of the net, Diego Simeone's men still failed to establish a victory, further extending their winless run at home to three games.

Diego Costa emerged as the man to finally put the Madrid giants on the board after converting a penalty which was presented courtesy of a Denis Cheryshev hand-ball. However, just when it looked like the goal was enough for the hosts to break their unwanted streak, Parejo netted a phenomenal free-kick to level the game.

Meanwhile, Valencia, who endured a difficult start to the season after they sacked Marcelino García Toral, have turned their fortunes around and are surely the happier team after the exciting draw in Madrid.

Los Che headed into the game on the back of consecutive wins over Athletic Bilbao and Alaves before the international break and while they were unable to extend their streak, they came off the game with a deserved point which is more than Albert Celades could have asked for from such an intense competition.

In this article, we take a look at players who impressed or flopped during the game:

#3 Poor: Denis Cheryshev

Villarreal v Valencia - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

Denis Cheryshev may have headed into the game on the back of a great display, following a brace in Russia’s 5-0 win over Cyprus during the international break, but the winger had a game to forget at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The 28-year-old was at fault for Atletico Madrid’s goal as his needless handball inside the box led to a penalty, which was confirmed by the VAR. Diego Costa converted the resultant spot-kick with an assured finish to break the deadlock in the 36th minute.

Cheryshev could have redeemed his mistake in the second half when he was teed up by Maxi Lopez, but the Russian failed to get the better of Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak and was only able to hit the woodwork from close range.

The former Sevilla and Villarreal man, who also received a yellow card towards the end of the first half, was finally taken out misery when Valencia boss Albert Celades substituted him in the 77th minute.

Valencia looked more potent in attack after his departure, with Los Che scoring their equaliser through Daniel Parejo’s spectacular free-kick just five minutes after Cheryshev’s substitution.

