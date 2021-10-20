Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool: Hits and flops as Liverpool edge out Atletico in 5-goal thriller | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

A brace from in-form attacker Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool eke out a thrilling 3-2 win over ten-man Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League game. Naby Keita was also on the scoresheet for the Reds, with Antoine Griezmann netting twice for the Rojiblancos.

Both teams traded blows in an enthraling first half, with Liverpool starting brightly and Atletico ending the half strongly. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes, with early strikes from Salah and Keita. The hosts soon hit back with two of their own, as Greizmann’s brace brought Atletico back on level terms.

Seven minutes Into the second half, the evening went from dreamland to nightmare for the Frenchman, as he received a straight red. Down to ten men, Atletico held on gamely for a while. But Salah finally edged Liverpool ahead with a 77th-minute penalty. Moments later, Atletico were awarded a penalty of their own, only for VAR to rule it out.

Eventually, Liverpool maintained their composure in the face of a highly motivated opposition to seal the win. With the win, the Reds maintain their 100% record in the Champions League this campaign, sitting pretty atop Group B.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from either team from a truly riveting game at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid:

#5 Hit: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah's goals proved crucial in Liverpool's narrow win.

Is there a more in-form player in the world than Mohamed Salah at the moment? Despite not being at his fluent best, the Egyptian netted for the ninth straight game to help his side claim three crucial points.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Mohamed Salah has become the first player in @LFC history to score in nine consecutive matches for the club. Inevitable. 9 - Mohamed Salah has become the first player in @LFC history to score in nine consecutive matches for the club. Inevitable. https://t.co/SRNNYCum5Q

It was Salah who opened the scoring in the game with a deflected strike that went in in the eighth minute. Having made it a habit of scoring sensational solo goals of late, there were occasions when dispossessing Salah looked virtually impossible.

Having slightly faded as Atletico went on the offensive, Salah reclaimed center stage in the second half. He displayed nerves of steel, as he calmly stroked home a 77th-minute penalty to restore Liverpool's lead, this time for good.

#4 Flop: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann went from hero to zero as he was sent off after scoring a brace for Atletico.

Arguably the only player to have a more tumultuous outing than Keita, Griezmann went from hero to villain during his time on the pitch. The phrase ‘game of two halves’ lends itself to the Frenchman’s performance, as he registered a brace as well as a red card.

Griezmann was superb in the first half, showcasing excellent movement and instinctive finishing to score twice. However, his outing came to an abrupt end less than ten minutes into the restart. While stretching to bring a bouncing ball under control, Griezmann caught Roberto Firmino straight in the head with his studs.

Although there was no malicious intent in the challenge, it was clumsy and irresponsible from Griezmann, and he paid the price for his error. That marked the first time in Champions League history a player scored a brace and also got sent off.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2+1 - Antoine Griezmann is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score twice and be sent off. Comedown. 2+1 - Antoine Griezmann is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score twice and be sent off. Comedown.

The numerical disadvantage eventually proved costly on the night for Atletico.

