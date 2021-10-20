Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as the two sides play out another European classic | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League match at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

A brace from Antoine Griezmann canceled out early goals from Mohamed Salah (8th minute) and Naby Keita (13th minute). Salah then settled the contest with a penalty in the second half (78th minute).

Griezmann was sent off in the match for a studs-up challenge on Roberto Firmino, although it seemed controversial given the soft contact.

To make matters worse, Atletico Madrid also saw a penalty in their favor overruled following a VAR check. Jose Gimenez went down under pressure from Diogo Jota in the 84th minute. Referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot but overruled the call after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Neither team was at their best, but the match was a thriller and firmly lived up to its top billing.

Here are the player ratings for both Atletico Madrid and Liverpool:

Atletico Madrid player ratings against Liverpool

Antoine Griezmann's night turned disastrous following his red card

Jan Oblak - 7/10

The Slovenian made a few good saves on the night, but there was little he could do to prevent any of Liverpool's goals.

Felipe - 5/10

Felipe made one horror clearance in the first half, which allowed Naby Keita to double Liverpool's advantage. He never recovered from the error.

Geoffrey Kondogbia - 5.5/10

Geoffrey Kondogbia should've done better in the build-up to Mo Salah's opening goal for Liverpool. He spent the rest of the first half just trying to find his feet. He was substituted at the break.

Miguel Hermoso - 6/10

Miguel Hermoso was a reliable presence at the back for Atletico Madrid but ended up wasting all his good work by conceding a decisive penalty to Liverpool.

Koke - 7.5/10

The Spanish midfield maestro dictated much of Atletico Madrid's tempo and also bagged an assist for Antoine Griezmann's first goal.

Kieran Trippier - 7/10

Kieran Trippier came up trumps at both ends of the pitch. He even impressed in a winger's role after his team was reduced to 10 men.

Yannick Carrasco - 7/10

Amid all the chaos, Yannick Carrasco's performance had quitely gone unnoticed. However, the Belgian was impressive, making good passes and intelligent movements throughout the night.

Rodrigo De Paul - 6/10

Rodrigo De Paul's indecisiveness nearly cost Atletico Madrid the ball a few times. Other than that, he put in a decent performance.

Thomas Lemar - 6.5/10

Thomas Lemar pressed aggressively when not in possession. However, the Frenchman couldn't conjure anything meaningful when on the ball.

Joao Felix - 7/10

This was a lively attacking performance from Joao Felix, who could have even bagged a goal or two with a little more luck and effort.

Antoine Griezmann - 8/10

Antoine Griezmann was almost flawless for Atletico Madrid as he bagged a brace. However, his night turned disastrous when he was sent off for a foul on Roberto Firmino in the 52nd minute. In the process, he became the first player in Champions League history to earn a red card after scoring twice.

Two goals in 14 minutes for Antoine Griezmann.

Substitutes

Jose Gimenez - 6/10

Jose Gimenez appeared to have won a penalty late on, but it was overruled following a VAR review.

Luis Suarez - 5/10

Luis Suarez was a total no-show against his former club. His only notable moment was when he was booked after arguing with the referee over the reversal of his penalty decision in the second half.

Angel Correa - 5/10

The Argentine was barely seen in the game after coming on.

Renan Lodi - 5/10

Lodi didn't get a whiff of the ball in the final 10 minutes that he played in.

Marcos Llorente - 5/10

Liverpool's chief tormentor in their last clash, Marcos Llorente, had very little time to pull off similar heroics.

