Atletico Madrid 2-4 Barcelona: La Blaugrana player ratings as Catalans oversee comeback win at the Wanda Metropolitano

Barcelona oversaw a fabulous comeback against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, coming from two goals down to secure a 4-2 LaLiga win on Sunday (March 16). Los Rojiblancos opened the scoring through Julian Alvarez in the 45th minute and looked to have secured the win in the 70th minute when Alexander Sorloth doubled their lead.

Ad

However, La Blaugrana roared back into the match, as goals from Robert Lewandowski (72) and Ferran Torres (78) drew the game level. Lamine Yamal’s deflected shot in the second minute of added time gave Hansi Flick's side the lead before Torres bagged his brace with the last kick of the game (90+8') to secure a 4-2 win.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny- 6.5/10

The veteran Polish keeper did not have his best game against Atletico Madrid. He did not make a save and conceded twice at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ad

Trending

Joules Kounde- 7.5/10

The French defender was solid in the game for the visitors. He completed 70 of 72 passes (97%), created two chances, and won five recoveries.

Inigo Martinez- 8.5/10

The veteran defender had a fabulous game. Martinez bagged an assist and won 11 of 12 duels in a commanding display.

Pau Cubarsi- 7/10

The young defender had a fine game for La Blaugrana. He completed the most passes in the match (96).

Alejandro Balde- 7.5/10

Blade had a solid game against Atletico Madrid. The Spanish defender completed 46 of 51 passes (90%) and won four of nine duels for Barcelona.

Ad

Marc Casado- 7/10

Cassado had a decent game for Barcelona. He completed 43 of 48 passes (90%) and won three of 10 duels in the match against Atletico Madrid.

Pedri- 8/10

Pedri enjoyed a fine game for Hansi Flick's side. The midfielder created the most chances (three) against Atletico Madrid and bagged an assist for his efforts.

Lamine Yamal- 9/10

Player of the Match Lamine Yamal was magical in the game. He gave Barcelona the lead for the first time in the match with his deflected effort in added time (90+2') and completed the most dribbles (six) in the game.

Ad

Dani Olmo-7/10

Dani Olmo had a decent game for Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano. The former RB Leipzig star completed 32 of 35 passes (91%) and won two free kicks in the game.

Raphinha- 8/10

The Barcelona captain had a fabulous game and bagged an assist. The Brazilian won five of seven duels in the match.

Robert Lewandowski- 8/10

The veteran striker had a solid game for La Blaugrana and bagged the side’s first goal in the comeback. He had the fewest touches of any outfield player with 90 minutes on the pitch (31).

Ad

Barcelona substitutions

Eric Garcia- 6/10

The Spanish defender came on for 23 minutes and had a quiet game for Hansi Flick's side. He completed 11 of 13 passes and won three of eight duels.

Ferran Torres- 8.5/10

Ferran Torres came on for 23 minutes and had a definitive impact on the game. The former Valencia and Manchester City star bagged a brace to help his side secure the win.

Gerard Martin- NA

The Spaniard came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game for La Blaugrana.

Ad

Ronald Araujo- NA

The Uruguayan defender came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game.

Gavi- NA

The Spaniard came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback