International Champions Cup: 4 Arsenal talking points as Atletico Madrid beat the Gunners on penalties

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.81K // 28 Jul 2018, 04:39 IST

Unai Emery’s Arsenal began their pre-season friendlies against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in Singapore on Thursday, much to the delight of 23,095 fans, most of Arsenal, on the stands of the Singapore National Stadium. The game ended with the Spanish side defeating the Gunners on penalties (3-1) after a 1-1 draw.

Here are four talking points from the game from Arsenal's point of view:

#1 17-year-old Emile Smith-Rowe stole the show

Arsenal's 17-year-old wonder kid during the first leg of the FA Youth Cup Final

Having decided to rest World Cup players Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Mohamed Elneny, Emery fielded 17-year-old Smith-Rowe, who ended up scoring the only Arsenal goal - an equalizer that took the game to penalties.

Picking up the ball in midfield, Smith-Rowe moved forward to curl in an incredible 20-yard strike, the kind that puts the spotlight entirely on you – a self-announcement.

It isn’t merely the goal that earned the boy such praise. At just 17, Smith-Rowe is already so comfortable on the ball, even under pressure, delivering precise passes throughout the game.

Having already been compared to Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, the Arsenal youngster earned massive praise on Twitter with some fans even claiming he is better than France’s Zidane.

