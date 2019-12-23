Atletico Madrid close to signing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid have agreed a three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and the Uruguayan international is set to move to the Spanish capital upon expiry of his contract in the summer of 2020. The 32-year-old is one of the greatest foreign exports in the history of the Ligue 1 and established himself as one of the most potent attackers in the country, after sealing a €64 million move to the French capital in the summer of 2013.

Having won 18 honours during his time at PSG, Cavani is one of the club's most decorated players and in 2018, the former Napoli man also surpassed legendary teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club's record goalscorer, with 136 goals to his name currently.

The Uruguayan international was subject to a move to Inter Milan this summer but the move failed to come to fruition, as the Nerazzurri opted to sign Romelu Lukaku instead. After the high-profile capture of Mauro Icardi, albeit on a loan deal, Cavani has slipped down the pecking order and looks set to seal a move away from the Parisian club.

Diego Simeone's side are keen to add firepower to their squad, as they aim to topple Barcelona and Real Madrid in the LaLiga summit and Cavani's capture could prove to be a timely boost for the Spanish giants. The 32-year-old looks set to join Atleti this summer upon expiry of his contract and an official announcement could follow in the coming days.