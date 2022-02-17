Atletico Madrid miss chance to break into La Liga top four after shock defeat to Levante

It’s been a roller-coaster season for Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone. Their La Liga title defense started on a rather disappointing note in August last year.

The Rojiblancos have failed to repeat the form that saw them clinch the 2020-21 Spanish league title.

It has now been seven months since Atletico Madrid last won back-to-back matches in La Liga.

Their inconsistency has seen the wheels fall off from their title challenge. It has not stopped there, with their qualification for the 2022-23 Champions League now in doubt.

It was further compounded by their loss to Levante on Wednesday.

Defeat against bottom-dwellers Levante

Levante came into the match on the back of three consecutive defeats. Moreover, they were placed at the bottom of the table when they visited Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Hence, for Atletico Madrid to lose that match is a matter of concern for Diego Simeone.

Atletico had a chance to go three points ahead of Barcelona, but the loss to Levante now gives the Catalan the chance to race ahead instead.

Both clubs currently have 39 points on the table, with Atletico having played one game more.

Another sign of worry is that the Rojiblancos still boast of an excellent team at the Wanda Metropolitano. So the pressure is entirely on the manager to deliver the results on the pitch. Alternatively, it could be a sign that his time at the club is coming to an end.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Defending champions of LaLiga, Atletico Madrid, have lost to the bottom of the league Levante 1-0. Defending champions of LaLiga, Atletico Madrid, have lost to the bottom of the league Levante 1-0. https://t.co/ZaaPpoFcvZ

Atletico Madrid miss chance to enter top four

It was a golden chance for Atletico to put the pressure back on Barcelona, who are themselves on shaky grounds at the moment. However, the shock loss to Levante will only boost Barca to race ahead in the race for the final spot for Champions League football.

In fact, the fifth place might also be conceded to Real Sociedad, who are on 38 points, having played one game less than Atletico (39 points).

Simeone admitted that the team had a poor game.

He said, as quoted by Football Espana:

“We played a bad game. We lost a beautiful opportunity to move into a good situation in La Liga and we will have to make a doubt effort Defeats always hurt. It will always bother and hurt me. Today was relaxing and tomorrow we talk for a while to say what I think and to see what they feel."

Simeone added:

“The team were full of excitement and enthusiasm before the games. We came from a complicated win. We didn't know how to take advantage of it, and now we have to make a double effort.”

Edited by Diptanil Roy