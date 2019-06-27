×
Atletico Madrid news: 'We are changing the club's history but nobody seems to notice', says Diego Simeone

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
33   //    27 Jun 2019, 12:48 IST

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has claimed that no one seems to notice the history-altering achievements the club has made in the last few years, adding that they are now on the same ranks as the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Simeone boasts of being Atletico Madrid's most successful coach, having led the side to unprecedented success since his appointment in 2011.

The 48-year-old has guided the Rojiblancos to a La Liga title, two Europa League trophies, a Copa del Rey, a Supercopa de Espana, two UEFA Super Cups, and two Champions League finals.

Last season, the club finished in second place on the Spanish league table, eight points ahead of city rivals Real Madrid.

The club is looking to strengthen their title bid in the upcoming season and have tied Simeone down to a new contract that will keep him at the club till 2022. They are also reportedly close to signing Portuguese sensation Joao Felix from Benfica this summer.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with La Nacion, Simeone claimed that nobody has given Atletico Madrid credit for changing the course of their history in the last seven years.

The Argentine manager said (via Marca), "It seems that nobody sees that [their achievemnets], but it's not only that we became champions [of LaLiga Santander], but we are changing the history of the club."

"In these seven and a half years we won seven trophies and lost three finals, two of which in the Champions League and one in the Supercopa de Espana against Barcelona. Atletico Madrid have started to place themselves among teams such as Liverpool, Inter, Juventus..."

Simeone further dismissed labels that brand him a defensive coach saying, "In the Copa del Rey final that we won against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, we had Diego Costa, Falcao and Arda in attack, with Koke, Gabi and Tiago [Mendes] in midfield."

"Can you say that these teams are defensive, with Juanfran [Torres], who played as a winger at right-back and Filipe Luis on the left?"

What's next?

Atletico Madrid will return to action when they face Guadalajara in the International Champions Cup on July 24.

