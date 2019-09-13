Atletico Madrid's Predicted XI against Real Sociedad | La Liga 2019/20

Nnanna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 12 // 13 Sep 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar SAD - La Liga

Atletico Madrid are currently living a potentially short-lived La Liga dream. Three matchdays ago, very few pundits would have predicted Atletico at the top of the table, with Real Madrid in 5th place, and Barcelona in 8th. But that is exactly where things are at the time of this report.

Los Rojiblancos have notched three wins out of three, taking nine points out of a possible nine. They beat Getafe 1-0 as both sides picked up red cards, beat Leganes 1-0, and then triumphed 3-2 over Eibar. While that's three straight wins, it poses a problem that Atletico were unable to score more goals. All three teams currently lie below 11th place, and Atletico know they could have done a better job.

Their first real test will be against Real Sociedad at the Reale Seguros Stadium, and they will need to be on top of their game if they are to take three points back home.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the most probable lineup Diego Simeone would have against Real Sociedad. We know that his favoured 4-4-2 formation will be in play, so that is what we will be working with.

Goalkeeper

SD Eibar v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Without any injuries or personal issues at play, Jan Oblak, who has gotten two clean sheets so far, would be the man between the sticks for tomorrow's game.

Antonio Adan, the second-choice goalkeeper, may get his chances when the matches start to pile up later in the season. But for now, Oblak is more than capable of handling the position.

Defenders

Youngster Renan Lodi and former Tottenham Hotspur wingback Kieran Trippier will assume positions on the left and right-wing respectively. Trippier has had a great start with the Spanish side and has already gotten an assist. Lodi has also gotten himself on the assist sheet, but his red card against Getafe is perhaps a sore reminder of his youth and inexperience.

At centre-back, Jose Maria Jimenez will continue as one half of the pair. He has aided Atletico's defence with 2 aerial duels won per game and 4 clearances per game. He will be rejoined with Atletico's top centre-back Stefan Savic. Savic has been very integral to Atletico's cause, helping out with almost eight clearances per game and five aerial duels won per game.

1 / 2 NEXT