Atletico Madrid serve timely notice to title rivals as Rojiblancos record big win Eibar

This season’s La Liga is shaping up to be one of the most keenly contested in recent years. Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all still firmly in contention.

Diego Simeone’s side made a quick start to the season and opened up a huge gap at the top but their inconsistency in recent months has allowed their rivals to close in.

Atletico’s status as league leaders became threatened following a run of just four wins in 11 La Liga matches. However, they returned to winning ways against Eibar on Sunday.

The Rojiblancos displayed one of their best performances of the season as they coasted to a big win over Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico rout Eibar to stay top

It has been a long time since Atletico won a game comfortably but they were in the mood for goals against Eibar on Sunday.

Having struggled in the opening minutes, Simeone’s side didn’t look back once they opened the scoring, as they romped to an impressive 5-0 win.

Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente both netted braces while Yannick Carrasco also had his name on the score sheet. For a side that has struggled to score goals in recent months, this was a commendable performance.

The result is even more impressive when you consider that leading marksman Luis Suarez did not feature due to an injury.

Atletico regain control in title race

Atletico were limping at the top of the table but their latest win over Eibar has seen them regain control of the title race.

Simeone’s side has now moved three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who dropped points against Getafe later on Sunday. Meanwhile, Atletico are also now five points ahead of Barcelona, although the Blaugrana have a game in hand.

“We are in a period of resistance and they cost us the first 20 or 25 minutes, without being able to find the place we had talked about where to do damage with [Renan] Lodi and [Kieran] Trippier,” Simeone said after the game, as quoted by One Football.

“When [Héctor] Herrera and Koke began to see a little better, the sides to ride where we could damage and it was a great game by Carrasco, a great game by Correa, which further validates what I think about the work, the effort, insisting and Llorente who continues growing as a footballer enormously.”

Atletico Madrid’s recent decline was a result of some key players losing form. However, their latest win suggests they are getting their act together again.

And with seven matches remaining in La Liga, the Rojiblancos hold a slim advantage over their rivals as the title race enters its final lap.