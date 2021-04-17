Atletico Madrid vs SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on SD Eibar at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in a crucial fixture on Sunday. Atletico Madrid have built an impressive squad under Diego Simeone and hold the upper hand in this game.

SD Eibar are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. The Basque outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Levante last weekend and will have to work hard in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have enjoyed a positive season but have slumped in recent weeks. Los Colchoneros have conceded their top spot in the league table to arch-rivals Real Madrid and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs SD Eibar Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a predictably excellent record against SD Eibar and have won 11 games out of a total of 15 matches played between the two teams. SD Eibar have managed only one victory against Atletico Madrid and will have to be at their best in this game.

The reverse fixture between the two sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. SD Eibar gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-D-W

SD Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-L

Atletico Madrid vs SD Eibar Team News

Atletico Madrid have a few key injuries

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez is injured at the moment and his absence is a massive factor in Atletico Madrid's recent slump. Joao Felix is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Luis Suarez

Doubtful: Joao Felix

Suspended: None

SD Eibar need to win this game

SD Eibar

Pape Diop received his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend and is suspended for this fixture. Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito, Rober Correa, and Pedro Bigas are yet to regain their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this match,

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito, Rober Correa, Pedro Bigas, Recio, Yoshinori Muto

Suspended: Pape Diop

Atletico Madrid vs SD Eibar Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Saul Niguez; Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Alejandro Pozo; Aleix Garcia, Sergio Alvarez, Kevin Rodrigues, Takashi Inui; Kike Garcia, Sergi Enrich

Atletico Madrid vs SD Eibar Prediction

Atletico Madrid have fallen behind in the La Liga title race in recent weeks and now face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona for the crown. Diego Simeone's defensive tactics are posing a few problems this year and Atletico Madrid will need to be more inventive this weekend.

SD Eibar have endured a dismal campaign so far and will have to play out of their skins on Sunday. Atletico Madrid have a better squad and should be able to take all three points away from this match.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 SD Eibar

