Nantes vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Lyon lock horns with Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau on Sunday. Lyon have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nantes are in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and face an intense relegation battle in the coming weeks. The Canaries suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Rennes in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Lyon have also slipped up in recent weeks and find themselves five points behind league-leaders Lille in the league table. Les Gones eased past Angers by a 3-0 margin last weekend and will want a similar result from this game.

Nantes vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have an excellent record against Nantes and have won 12 games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams. Nantes have managed only four victories against Lyon and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Lyon. Lucas Paqueta was excellent on the day and will play a pivotal role in this match.

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-W-L

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-D-W

Nantes vs Lyon Team News

Nantes have struggled this season

Nantes

Nantes have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will have to use all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance against Lyon. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Djamel Benlamri and Houssem Aouar are injured at the moment and have been sidelined for this game. Tinotenda Kadewere is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Djamel Benlamri, Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: Tinotenda Kadewere

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Lyon Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alban Lafont; Charles Traore, Nicolas Pallois, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Sebastien Corchia, Fabio, Imran Louza, Ludovic Blas, Abdoulaye Toure; Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Thiago Mendes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Islam Slimani, Memphis Depay

Nantes vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their peak under Rudi Garcia this season. The likes of Memphis Depay and Lucas Paqueta have impressed for Les Gones and will have to step up this weekend.

Nantes have plenty of work to do to turn their season around and will need a miracle to remain in the French top-flight this year. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Nantes 1-4 Lyon

