Atletico Madrid set stunning price tag on Chelsea and Manchester United Joao Felix - Reports

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their asking price for Joao Felix, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Felix, 23, has been one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe over the past few seasons. He joined Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for a fee of £108 million in 2019. Operating primarily as a trequartista, he has helped the Diego Simeone-coached side lift the 2020-21 La Liga title.

A technical operator blessed with flair and directness, Felix has netted 33 goals and laid out 18 assists in 129 overall games for Atletico Madrid. However, he has been reduced to a rotational option this season, starting only nine of his 18 appearances across all competitions.

According to Relevo, Atletico Madrid have set a price tag of £120 million for Felix's signature amid transfer interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich.

Felix is interested in a permanent switch as his relationship with Atletico Madrid manager Simeone has broken down. He has already asked his agent Jorge Mendes to deduce an exit strategy for him.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in dire need of a first-choice forward after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. While Anthony Martial has been plagued with injuries, Marcus Rashford is not a natural number nine.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are hoping to add new faces to their offensive setup in the upcoming winter transfer window. Blues boss Graham Potter is expected to rope in an attacker suited to his new system.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



"I need to be focused on the now to play a great tournament". João Félix on his future: "I'm completely focused on the World Cup. My agent doesn't tell me anything about what's going to happen, nor does he want to"."I need to be focused on the now to play a great tournament". João Félix on his future: "I'm completely focused on the World Cup. My agent doesn't tell me anything about what's going to happen, nor does he want to". 👀🇵🇹 #transfers"I need to be focused on the now to play a great tournament". https://t.co/05t665GSe8

Manchester United told to sign Chelsea star

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker claimed that Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic should move to a new club to rejuvenate his injury-stricken career. He said:

"I really like Pulisic. He does need to find a new club because he must be tired of never being a regular starter. He is under huge pressure every time he gets minutes on the pitch, because if he's not delivering he'll be back on the bench again in the next game."

Parker said that Pulisic would be a good addition to Erik ten Hag's side due to his versatility in the offensive areas of the pitch. He added:

"Manchester United could be a really good option, but I'm not sure if Chelsea would allow him to move to a bigger club. But he would be a good addition to the squad as he can play multiple positions. I definitely think that he is a player United should go for."

Pulisic, 24, joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £58 million in the summer of 2019. However, he has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge over the past three seasons, registering 26 goals and 21 assists in 133 appearances across all competitions in the process.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes