Atletico Madrid to fine Diego Costa if he joins Real Madrid or Barcelona - Reports

Diego Costa would face a fine of £23 million if he was to join any of Atletico Madrid's rivals in Real Madrid, Barcelona or Sevilla. The striker terminated his contract with the club today and is currently a free agent.

Costa had only started six games in all competitions for Atletico, as the Rojiblancos had brought in Luis Suarez from Barcelona to lead the line in the summer. This relegated Costa to the bench and caused the Spanish international to be left frustrated due to lack of game time. The striker came to an agreement to terminate his contract with Atletico Madrid earlier today.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, the striker would have to pay Atletico Madrid a hefty fine of £23 million if he were to join either Real Madrid, Barcelona or Sevilla. The striker would have to cough up £4.5 million if he were to join another 'champion team', and £2.9 million regardless of what other club he joins.

Agreement with @diegocosta for the termination of his contract.

The club wishes the striker the best of luck in the next stage of his professional career. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 29, 2020

Costa spent 8 years at Atletico Madrid across three spells with the club, winning the La Liga in 2014. The Spanish striker's exploits with the club earned him a big-money move to Chelsea, with whom he won the Premier League twice. He returned to Atletico Madrid in January 2018 and went on to win the Europa League.

His second stint with Atletico has been a torrid one, with the striker's time being marred by injuries. The arrival of Luis Suarez and emergence of Joao Felix finally spelled the end of Diego Costa's time with Atletico Madrid.

Diego Costa has a plethora of options after leaving Atletico Madrid

What will Costa's next move be?

Even with moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla ruled out, Diego Costa still has a host of clubs after his signature. The forward has proven that he is still a viable option in front of goal, and is perceived as a threat because of his physicality.

Three clubs who are apparently vying hard for the Spaniard's signature are Arsenal, Wolves and Benfica. It is unlikely that the striker would move to Arsenal, but Wolves and Benfica would be good options for Costa.

Wolves have found it difficult to find a different option in front of goal to Raul Jimenez, and with the Mexican striker currently injured, Costa could come in and fill that role perfectly. Benfica were linked with a move for Costa in the summer. Costa left the Portuguese league for Spain very early in his career, and a move to the Primeira Liga could be a perfect end to his career.