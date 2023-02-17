Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Basque outfit edged Valencia to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Los Colchoneros edged Celta Vigo to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 26 of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 14 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have avoided defeat in three of their last four matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - only one fewer than they had managed in the 15 games preceding this run.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 home games against Athletic Bilbao and have scored at least two goals in each of their nine victories during this period.

After a run of three defeats in four La Liga games against teams from the Madrid region, Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last three such matches.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga and could extend the streak to six games for the first time since April 2022.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Atletico Madrid have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

