Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque outfit thrashed Real Valladolid by a comprehensive 7-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Colchoneros held Barcelona to a 4-4 draw in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 29 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 17 victories.

After a run of only two victories in seven matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have won four of their last five such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last 13 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in January 2011.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last four matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, their longest such run in the competition since 2018.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last 16 matches in La Liga.

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in excellent form so far this season and are hot on the heels of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann have stepped up for the hosts and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can pull off an upset on their day but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback