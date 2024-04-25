Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Basque outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Granada last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 27 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 17 victories.

Atletico Madrid lost the reverse fixture by a 2-0 scoreline last year and could suffer defeat in both matches against Athletic Bilbao in a single season for the first time since the 1990-2000 season.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 result in 2011.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last 16 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline against Rayo Vallecano in January 2022.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form this season but were shockingly poor against Deportivo Alaves last week. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes