Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit edged Real Betis to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Colchoneros held arch-rivals Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 23 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's nine victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have won each of their last seven such games - their longest such run against the Galician side in the competition.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last 12 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 margin in 2007.

Atletico Madrid have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches against Celta Vigo - their longest such run against the Galicians in the history of the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Atletico Madrid have come into their own under Diego Simeone this season and will be intent on giving the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona a run for money in the title race. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann have been impressive for their side and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-0 Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

