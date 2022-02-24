Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 26 February 2021

Atletico Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Atletico Madrid are currently 5th in the league, tied on points with Barcelona in 4th. Diego Simeone's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost four of their last ten games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Celta Vigo have been flying of late and are unbeaten in their last five games. Eduardo Coudet's side are currently 9th in the league, ten points off their opponents. They will look to continue their strong run of form with a win against Atleti on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Celta Vigo, winning two of them.

Atleti came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A brace from Angel Correa was enough to secure all three points on the night, with Iago Aspas getting on the scoresheet for Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid have the third best attack in the league this season, having scored 1.8 goals per game so far this campaign.

Celta Vigo have the sixth best defense in the league, having only conceded one goal per game so far this season.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Both sides have been inconsistent this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Manchester United in midweek. Benjamin Lecomte tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and is out for the game. Meanwhile, Koke, Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass are all still out injured.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have no significant absentees. Coudet will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid have been strong at home this season and that should be the case again on Saturday. We predict a tight game, with Diego Simeone's side taking all three points.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Atleti have not been at their defensive best this season and Celta Vigo should be able to take advantage of that during the game.)

Tip 3 - Angel Correa to score - YES (The Argentine has scored three goals in Atletico Madrid's last two victories and is the Rojiblancos' top scorer this season with 11 goals)

