Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Atletico Madrid are back in action with an important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Celta Vigo on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this match.

Celta Vigo are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Galician outfit eased past Cadiz by a 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. Los Colchoneros edged FC Porto to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 15 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed three victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Celta Vigo struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-D

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Team News

Atletico Madrid have a few injury concerns

Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic, Matheus Cunha, and Sergio Reguilon are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Nahuel Molina is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stefan Savic, Matheus Cunha, Sergio Reguilon

Suspended: Nahuel Molina

Celta Vigo have a point to prove

Celta Vigo

Denis Suarez is unavailable for selection at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Goncalo Palenica is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Goncalo Palenica

Unavailable: Denis Suarez

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Reinildo, Axel Witsel, Jose Gimenez; Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

Celta Vigo Prerdicted XI (4-4-2) Agustin Marchesin; Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Unai Nunez, Javi Galan; Franco Cervi, Renato Tapia, Fran Beltran, Oscar Rodriguez; Iago Aspas, Carles Perez

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Atletico Madrid have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Celta Vigo are perfectly capable of an upset on their day and have been in impressive form over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Celta Vigo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi