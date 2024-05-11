Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and can pack a punch on their day.

Celta Vigo are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit edged Villarreal to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros edged Mallorca to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 21 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed nine victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Celta Vigo form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Team News

Atletico Madrid

Vitolo and Marcos Paulo are injured at the moment and will not be available for selection this weekend. Antoine Griezmann has served his one-match suspension and will return to the lineup on Sunday.

Injured: Vitolo, Marcos Paulo

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Celta Vigo

Jonathan Bamba was omitted from the squad last week and is unlikely to make a comeback this weekend. Joseph Aidoo and Renato Tapia are carrying injuries and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Joseph Aidoo, Renato Tapia

Doubtful: Jonathan Bamba

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Riquelme, De Paul, Barrios, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Correa

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Jailson; Mingueza, Rodriguez, Beltran, Alvarez; Aspas, Larsen, Swedberg

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Atletico Madrid have blown hot and cold in La Liga over the past year and are yet to secure their place in the top four. Antoine Griezmann has been his team's talisman this season and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Celta Vigo are in the midst of a relegation battle and will need the likes of Iago Aspas to step up to the plate in the coming weeks. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo