Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Tips, Latest odds & picks - 22nd Feb 2021

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea lock horns in what promises to be an intriguing UEFA Champions League fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano. In Diego Simeone and Thomas Tuchel, the fixture sees two managers with contrasting philosophies go head to head, with the latter taking over the reins from Frank Lampard after his sacking at Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season.

Atletico Madrid head into the game as favorites, but Chelsea look like a much better side since Tuchel was appointed at the helm and could look to spring a surprise away from home.

Recent news and performances

Atletico Madrid

Unlike Chelsea, Atletico Madrid have a handful of fitness concerns to address ahead of the crucial European encounter at home. Sime Vrasajlko and Yannick Carrasco have been ruled out of the first leg, while Jose Maria Gimenez is another notable absentee for the Rojiblancos after being substituted prematurely in their previous league encounter.

Simeone, however, will look to call upon Joao Felix and Luis Suarez to lead the line, with the latter in particular impressing with a series of outstanding displays since his surprise move from Barcelona.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten under Tuchel and will look to make their mark in Europe under the German tactician. The Blues have been boosted by the return of Thiago Silva, who could return to the starting XI after missing the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have resumed training for Chelsea and could be part of the traveling squad to Spain.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Tips and Picks

In 31 encounters against English sides in European competitions, Atletico Madrid have won 13 times and lost just six games. However, Los Rojiblancos failed to beat Chelsea when the two sides met in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stages, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge after losing the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Vicente Calderon.

The two sides have a rich history between them in Europe and have met seven times in continental ties since 2009. Both sides have won two games apiece in that period, while three of them ended in draws.

I went for Giroud to play up front, @liam_twomey opted for Havertz. This is just one of the issues we disagreed on as we chose the #CFC team to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. Have a read of our discussion and then have your say: https://t.co/EMs3U3rRVT — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) February 22, 2021

Atletico Madrid have broken several long-standing defensive records under Diego Simeone and seem to have returned to their best this season. Chelsea have their work cut out for them to score an away goal, but the Blues will fancy their chances, having scored in all games barring one under Tuchel.

