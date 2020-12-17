Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid dropped points in the Madrid derby in the previous La Liga outing
Atletico Madrid dropped points in the Madrid derby in the previous La Liga outing
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified 17 Dec 2020, 16:50 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Atletico Madrid return to action this weekend against Elche in their La Liga fixture.

Despite losing 2-0 in the Madrid derby to Real Madrid last time around, Los Colchoneros are top of the standings thanks to their superior goal difference.

The hosts welcome Elche, who are winless in their last six league games, to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday evening.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Head-to-Head

Atletico and Elche have squared off 48 times across all competitions. The hosts have a sizeable advantage in the fixture and lead Los Franjiverdes 28-10 in wins. A total of 10 games between the two sides have ended in a stalemate.

Diego Simeone's side are on a six-game unbeaten run against Elche and have conceded just once in these six encounters.

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Elche form guide: W-L-D-D-D

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Team News

Hector Herrera suffered a knock against Real Madrid and face a month on the sidelines.
Hector Herrera suffered a knock against Real Madrid and face a month on the sidelines.

Diego Simeone heads into the game with one additional injury concern on top of the two long-term absentees - Jose Gimenez and Diego Costa. Midfielder Hector Herrera was withdrawn at half time against Real Madrid and, as per the club's official statement, has suffered a knock.

Left-back Manu Sanchez was named in the squad for the Copa del Rey fixture. He is back in training and could start from the bench in this match.

Injured: Hector Herrera (knock), Diego Costa (muscle), Jose Gimenez (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche will be without the services of Guido Carrillo, who has only participated in three games this year on account of a recurring knee problem. There are no fresh injury concerns or suspended players to worry about for coach Jorge Almirón.

Advertisement

Injured: Guido Carrillo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Kieran Trippier, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Elche Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Edgar Badia; Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Josema; Ivan Marcone; Raul Guti, Fidel Chavez, Josan, Omenuke Mfulu; Pere Milla

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Prediction

Joao Felix and Luis Suarez have scored and created 13 of Atletico
Joao Felix and Luis Suarez have scored and created 13 of Atletico's 21 goals this term.

Both Atletico and Elche returned to winning ways in their Copa del Rey fixtures in midweek, with Simeone's men beating Tercera side Cardassar 3-0 and Elche recording a 2-1 win over Bunol.

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid have been characteristically solid at the back, conceding just four goals in the league this season.

We expect them to keep a clean sheet in the game and score a couple of goals against Elche, who surprisingly have the fifth-best defensive record in the league.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Elche

Also See: 5 most supported football clubs in the world 

Published 17 Dec 2020, 16:50 IST
La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid Football Elche Club de Futbol Luis Suarez Antonio Barragan Diego Simeone La Liga Teams
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी