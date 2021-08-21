Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid play their second La Liga game of the season this weekend as they lock horns with Elche at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Atletico Madrid have been excellent over the past two years and will be intent on winning this match.

Elche escaped relegation by a mere two points last season and will want to get themselves to safety yet again this year. The away side held Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 stalemate last weekend and will want a similar result in this game.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, edged both Barcelona and Real Madrid to the La Liga title last season. The reigning Spanish champions secured a 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo in their previous game and will want to maintain their perfect record this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a predictably good record against Elche and have won nine out of 12 matches played between the two teams. Elche have managed only two victories against Atletico Madrid and will have to play out of their skins this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Elche gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to go a step further in this match.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W

Elche form guide in La Liga: D

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Team News

Joao Felix is unavailable for this game

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Elche this weekend. Mario Hermoso picked up a late red card against Celta Vigo and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Joao Felix

Doubtful: Hector Herrera, Marcos Paulo, Santiago Arias

Suspended: Mario Hermoso

Elche need to be at their best against Atletico Madrid

Elche

Pablo Piatti is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Elche will have to name their strongest team to stand a chance against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pablo Piatti

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke; Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa

Benjamin Lecomte x Atleti.



Elche Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kiko Casilla; Enzo Roco, Pedro Bigas, Gonzalo Verdu; Johan Mojica, Josan, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone; Pere Milla, Fidel, Lucas Boye

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Prediction

Atletico Madrid were exceptional in La Liga last season and will be intent on keeping their league crown. Angel Correa scored a crucial brace against Celta Vigo last week and is set to lead the line in this match.

Elche were admirably robust against Athletic Bilbao and need to dig deep to stand a chance in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Elche

