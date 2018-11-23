Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona: 5 things to look forward to

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 493 // 23 Nov 2018, 10:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stand and deliver: Messi's spectacular curler which gave Barcelona the win last season

FC Barcelona will travel to Madrid on Saturday night for a date with Los Colchoneros. At the moment both teams are separated by only one point on the league table. The winners at Wanda will take their place at the top of the table while a draw will open the doors for Alaves and Sevilla to fight for the top spot.

The last meeting between the two sides in La Liga was at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana outfit won the match 1-0. A solitary Lionel Messi free-kick was enough to see the game through for Barcelona. The last and only meeting at Wanda Metropolitano ended in a 1-1 draw. Saul Niguez gave Atletico Madrid the lead which was canceled out by Luis Suarez late in the 82nd minute.

This meeting is probably going to be as enthralling as the last one. Barcelona was the first team to score a goal at Wanda Metropolitano. They also have one of the best front threes in Europe. Atletico, on the other hand, depends much on their solid defense. Here are five things to look forward to on Saturday night. (1:15 AM, Sunday, IST)

#5 Will Diego Costa snap out of his goal-less streak?

Atletico Madrid's prodigal son Diego Costa upon returning to the club was hailed by the fans. But his return to the club has been more disappointing than not. He has failed to net in the last eighteen league games for Atletico Madrid.

If you want to find his last league goal, search all the way back to February 2018. In the 2018-19 season, he has managed to score only three times, twice against Real Madrid in the Super Cup. A team like Atletico without many lethal goal-scorers, the abysmal run of their lead striker is a point of concern.

Not only has he failed to score, but he has also failed to convert some easy chances into goals. Moreover, he has only taken seven shots in the whole season. Seven shots, from a striker, is really bad. Costa's only contribution to the team is goals and when he doesn't do that, it creates doubt in the coach's mind whether to play him or not.

Barcelona's weak defense is the best way for a misfiring Costa to return to goalscoring ways. Los Colchoneros will be hoping he snaps out of his streak. What do you think?

1 / 5 NEXT