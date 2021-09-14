Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid will take on Portuguese giants FC Porto in a UEFA Champions League Group B match at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

After being crowned champions of Spain at the end of a grueling season, Atletico Madrid will now attempt to better their European record. Diego Simeone's side beat Espanyol 2-1 in their latest outing thanks to goals from Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar.

The Rojiblancos are sitting third in the La Liga table having secured 10 points from their first four games. They are tied on points with Real Madrid and Valencia right now but have an inferior goal difference.

Atletico have not made it past the Round of 16 in three of their last four Champions League campaigns. They were knocked out by eventual champions Chelsea in the Round of 16 last term. However, they are still quite formidable at home and will fancy their chances this season.

FC Porto were pipped to the Portuguese Primeira Liga title last term by Sporting Lisbon. Porto and Sporting played out a 1-1 draw in their highly anticipated clash over the weekend. Sergio Conceicao's side have made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League in four of the last five seasons.

They made it to the quarter-finals last time out but were sent packing by the same Chelsea side that had bested Atletico Madrid to get there.

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid and FC Porto have clashed six times in European competitions in the past. Atletico and Porto have both won two matches each. Two games have ended as draws. The last time the two sides met was in the 2013-14 season in a Champions League group game, when Atletico Madrid won 2-0.

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-W-D-W

FC Porto form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Team News

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have no injury concerns. However, centre-back Stefan Savic is suspended after being shown a red card in the game against Chelsea. Jose Gimenez is expected to take his place in the starting lineup.

Thomas Lemar could come in for Angel Correa after he former turned in a good performance and scored a goal against Espanyol on Sunday.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Stefan Savic

FC Porto

Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin underwent a surgery on his knee and is sidelined. Marko Grujic is also unavailable due to injury.

Injuries: Agustin Marchesin, Marko Grujic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Kieran Trippier; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mário, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Ivan Marcano; Mateus Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Otavio, Luis Diaz; Toni Martínez, Mehdi Taremi

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Prediction

Atletico Madrid look the better team on paper. They have not exactly been at their best in the opening stages of the new season. But they are as difficult a team to beat at home as any in Europe and getting the better of them on Wednesday might prove to be too tough a task for Porto.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Porto

