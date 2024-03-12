Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th March 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The away side edged Bologna to a crucial 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cadiz in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a slight edge over Atletico Madrid on the European stage and have won two out of the last three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's one victory.

Atletico Madrid are hosting Inter Milan for the first time in a European competition - they have won seven of their last nine matches at home against Italian teams on the European stage.

Inter Milan are winless in their last 10 matches away from home against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such victory coming by a 4-1 margin against Valencia in 2004.

Atletico Madrid lost their first leg against Inter Milan by a 1-0 margin and have suffered such a defeat six times in the UEFA Champions League. They have been eliminated on their last three such occasions.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been sensational on the domestic front this season and are currently one of the most dangerous teams in Europe at the moment. The Nerazzurri have the potential to become European champions this season and will be intent on making the most of their first-leg advantage on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid are in the midst of a slump at the moment and were shockingly poor over the weekend. Los Colchoneros are playing at home, however, and could hold Inter Milan to a draw this week.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes