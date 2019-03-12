×
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 3 players that could decide the tie in Juventus' favour 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Preview
720   //    12 Mar 2019, 19:43 IST

Ronaldo would be looking to fire Juventus to glory
Ronaldo would be looking to fire Juventus to glory

With the quartet of Ajax, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Porto booking their spots in the quarterfinals, the second round of the UCL 2018-19 round-of-16 second leg fixtures resume today and one tie which would be grabbing people's attention is the matchup between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at the Juventus Stadium.

The Spaniards come into the tie firmly in the driving seat, having put up a gritty performance in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano to record a 2-0 victory.

Atleti might have one foot in the last eight, but as the game between PSG and Manchester United showed us, this tie is far from over and Juventus would still fancy their chances of going through at their visitor's expense. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three players who could decide the tie in Juve's favour.

#3 Giorgio Chiellini

Chiellini would be charged with marshalling the Juventus backline
Chiellini would be charged with marshalling the Juventus backline

Juve's failure to record an away goal in Madrid means that extra pressure would be on their defence to stop Atletico Madrid from scoring, because for every goal scored by Simeone's men, the Serie A giants have to score three more in order to advance, and it is here that the services of Giorgio Chiellini come to the fore.

The 34-year-old has earned a reputation of being a clinical no-nonsense defender over the course of his career, possessing that grit and determination which has been associated with Italian centre-backs throughout history.

On the 19 occasions where he has played in Serie A this season, the Bianconerri have kept 12 clean sheets, while conceding just 9 goals at the rate of one goal every 164 minutes.

Chiellini would be charged with keeping the likes of Alvaro Morata and Griezmann at bay, while Ronaldo and his more attack-minded teammates do the job upfront.

Juventus need to put their defensive A game on if they are to progress, and Chiellini would have a major role to play, while his strength in attacking setpieces could also come in handy as an attacking weapon for Max Allegri.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
