Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Review: UEFA Champions League match review, Cristiano Ronaldo's hattrick keeps the Old Lady's UCL dream alive

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after completing his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved why he's is still considered the best footballer on the planet with an inspiring performance against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

His hattrick against Los Rojiblancos kept Juventus' dream of lifting the Champions League trophy alive. Juventus had to turn around a 2 goal deficit against Atletico Madrid who are considered one of the most solid sides in Europe.

Juve started the game on the front foot and didn't let Atletico anywhere near the ball. They nearly scored the first goal in the first 3 minutes of the game when the goal scored by Chiellini was disallowed for a foul on Jan Oblak by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus kept the pressure on, and Atletico couldn't get a hold on the ball. The breakthrough came for Juventus in the 27th minute when a brilliant cross towards the back post by Bernardeschi was converted brilliantly by Cristiano Ronaldo who was too hot to handle for Juanfran.

Chiellini came close to scoring a second in the 43rd minute from a Pjanic corner but was denied by Jan Oblak in goal. Juventus went into half-time with a 1 goal lead. Alvaro Morata had an opportunity to equalise at the end of the first-half but scruffed it over the bar.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardeschi was the one player who was causing Atletico Madrid a lot of trouble with his brilliant crosses into the box.

Bernardeschi was too hot to handle for the Atletico Madrid defenders

Juventus started the second half with the same intent as they did the first half. At the 49th minute mark, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second of the match from a cross by Joao Cancelo.

Jan Oblak did save the strike but couldn't stop it from crossing the line, and the goal was given by Bjorn Kuipers with the help of the goal line technology. Juventus were now level on aggregate and needed just one goal to win the tie.

They created numerous chances to score the third by couldn't capitalise on them. Teenager Moise Bioty Kean came the closest to scoring when he came one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the 81st minute, but he scuffed the shot.

The most crucial moment of the game came in the 83rd minute when Bernardeschi won Juventus a penalty after a brilliant run from the halfway line and was brought down with a push at the back by Correa in the box. Cristiano Ronaldo completed his hattrick by scoring a brilliant penalty, sending Jan Oblak the wrong way.

Atletico Madrid was totally outclassed by Juventus on every area of the pitch and were the deserved losers in the end. Atletico couldn't even manage a single shot on target and had just little of the possession.

