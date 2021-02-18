Atletico Madrid vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on Levante in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Atletico Madrid have been in excellent form at the moment but will have to be wary of an upset in this fixture.

Levante are in 11th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Valencia-based outfit has pulled off some memorable results this season and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table but have found a few chinks in their armour in recent weeks. Los Colchoneros were unable to defeat Levante earlier this week and will need to put in a better performance over the weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Levante and have won 14 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed only four victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to play out of their skins in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this week and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Levante gave an excellent account of themselves on the day and will have to put in a similar effort in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-W-W

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Team News

Atletico Madrid have a few key absences

Atletico Madrid

Saul Niguez, Kieran Trippier, and Stefan Savic are suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Thomas Lemar, Moussa Dembele, and Hector Herrera are recovering from the coronavirus and will not play a part in this match.

Injured: Thomas Lemar, Moussa Dembele, Hector Herrera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Saul Niguez, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jose Campana, Nikola Vukcevic, and Gonzalo Melero are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nemanja Radoja also has fitness concerns and might not play a part against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero, Nikola Vukcevic

Doubtful: Nemanja Radoja

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Sime Vrsaljko, Koke, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗨𝗗 𝟭-𝟭 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗲́𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱

Bardhi 17' Llorente 37'



Enjoy the 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀!



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | ⚽ #LevanteAtleti — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 17, 2021

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Jorge de Frutos, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been a formidable side under Diego Simeone this season and are the favourites to win the La Liga title. The Spanish giants will have to be wary of the chasing pack, however, and will need to be at their best in this game.

Levante are perfectly capable of an upset this weekend and will want to test Atletico Madrid's defence. Diego Simeone's side is the better outfit on paper, however, and holds a slight edge in this fixture.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Levante

