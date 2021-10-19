Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool - 5 key battles to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Atletico Madrid will face off against Liverpool in a battle of European heavyweights in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

The two sides last met in the last 16 of the 2019-20 edition of the competition. There the Rojiblancos pulled off a huge upset by knocking out the then-defending champions 4-2 on aggregate.

While the stakes are not as high this time, both teams are competing for the top spot in Group B to avoid a tough draw for the Round of 16. Liverpool are currently in pole position with six points, having won both their games so far. Atletico are only two points behind the Reds, though.

If the Rojiblancos beat the group leaders, they'll take over top spot in the group. However, this is a different Liverpool team from the one they faced last time. So Atletico will have their task cut out.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield 🇪🇸🆚🔴 Another 𝒃𝒊𝒈 game tonight - here's everything you need to know for Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool! 🇪🇸🆚🔴 Another 𝒃𝒊𝒈 game tonight - here's everything you need to know for Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool!

Following a massive slump in form last season, Jurgen Klopp's charges are back to their rip-roaring best this campaign. Nevertheless, Atletico love challenges, and have sprung up surprises on big nights like these before.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here are the five key player battles to watch out for:

#5 Fabinho (Liverpool) vs Koke (Atletico Madrid)

If Koke is kept quiet, Liverpool could beat Atletico.

Much of the game could be won in midfield, particularly in this duel. Fabinho will have the arduous task of keeping up with Koke's energy and passing in what's going to be a baptism of fire on the Brazilian's return from injury.

The Spaniard is often the orchestrator in Atletico's side. He creates plenty of attacking opportunities as well as space for advanced players to run into by dropping off when up against low blocks.

Without Koke, the Rojiblancos tend to struggle. His vision and intelligence are a handful for most players to deal with. Fabinho will have to bring up his A-game to the fore when covering Liverpool's back four against Koke.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) vs Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)

Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot afford to leave space behind against Carrasco.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revolutionised the full-back position with his fearsome attacking skills, and is widely hailed as one of the best full-backs in the game now.

He has brought a new dimension to Liverpool's attack by carrying an immense threat going forward. Alexander-Arnold makes an insane number of assists and links up brilliantly with Mohamed Salah up front.

That quality of his, of course, will be crucial against Atletico's resolute defence. But Alexander-Arnold will also have to be mindful of his defensive duties while going up against Yannick Carrasco.

CF Comps @CF_Comps Trent Alexander Arnold plays the most progressive passes in the League per 90 mins. Trent Alexander Arnold plays the most progressive passes in the League per 90 mins. https://t.co/L34IDPcqfu

With Marcos Llorente facing a race against time to be fit, the Belgian is likely to start as Atletico's left winger. He'll be looking to exploit the space left behind by the Liverpool defender and get a few crosses away. Carrasco would also fancy taking his own chances from there.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav