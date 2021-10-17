Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool are back in action with a crucial UEFA Champions League fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Atletico Madrid in a Group B clash on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid have shown tremendous improvement under Diego Simeone in recent years and are a formidable force in Europe. The reigning Spanish champions eased past Barcelona earlier this month and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season and will want to make amends this year. The Merseyside giants are in excellent form at the moment and thrashed Watford by a 5-0 margin over the weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Liverpool and have won three out of six matches played between the two teams. Liverpool have managed only one victory against Atletico Madrid and have a point to prove in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Atletico Madrid. Liverpool were well below their best on the day and will want to avenge the result this week.

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Team News

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Matheus Cunha and Jose Gimenez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marcos Llorente is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Matheus Cunha, Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: Marcos Llorente

Suspended: Stefan Savic

Liverpool have a strong squad

Liverpool

Curtis Jones has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are injured and have been sidelined for this game.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: Curtis Jones

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Felipe; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been ruthless in recent weeks and have scored 12 goals in their last three games. Mohamed Salah, in particular, is in the form of his life and will be intent on making his mark on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid have grown in stature since the start of the season and are one of Europe's most formidable opponents. Liverpool are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Liverpool

